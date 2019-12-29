The Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department on Dec. 25 at 3:44 p.m. dispatched units to a reported house fire in the 1100 block of Trotting Horse Lane in Great Falls.
Arriving units saw smoke coming from the rear of the two-story, split-level, single-family home. Crews located and extinguished a fire on the deck. There were no firefighter or civilian injuries reported.
Six occupants were home at the time of the fire. The homeowner discovered the blaze after smelling smoke while walking his dog outside. Upon investigating, the man discovered the fire on the rear deck and attempted to extinguish the fire with a fire extinguisher and garden hose.
A neighbor called 911. All the other occupants evacuated the house before fire crews arrived. There were working smoke alarms in the home, but they did not sound because of the fire’s location.
Fire investigators determined that the fire started on the rear deck and was accidental in nature. The fire was caused by improperly discarded smoking materials, officials said.
The fire displaced six occupants of the home, but they declined services offered by the Red Cross. The fire caused about $30,000 worth of damage.
