Police are looking for a man who exposed himself Sunday to a woman shopping at the Home Depot at 7486 Stream Walk Lane outside Manassas.
The 39-year-old victim told police she felt someone behind her as she was shopping that evening and turned to see a man standing a short distance away. The man was exposing himself and making inappropriate gestures, Carr said.
The man was confronted by a store employee but got away.
He was described as Hispanic, between 30 and 40 years old, about 5-foot-2 and 170 pounds with short black hair.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 703-792-6500.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.