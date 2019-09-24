Fairfax County police are looking for a man who reportedly exposed himself to a woman on Sept. 17 at 12:16 p.m. while sitting in his car in a parking lot in the 8300 block of Leesburg Pike in Tysons.
He was described as black, in his 30s and driving a gray Infiniti sedan.
