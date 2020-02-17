The Fairfax County Police Department is scheduled for a site-based assessment to verify it meets professional standards, as part of a program to achieve re-accreditation.
Administered by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies Inc. (CALEA), the program requires agencies to comply with state-of-the-art standards in four basic areas: policy and procedures, administration, operations and support services.
As part of the assessment, department employees and local residents are invited to offer comments at a public information session on Feb. 25 at 5 p.m. in Room 7 of the Fairfax County Government Center, 12000 Government Center Parkway in Fairfax.
Agency employees and the public also can provide comments to the assessment team by calling (571) 354-3207 on Feb. 25 between 3 and 5 p.m.
Telephone comments and those made at the public-information session are limited to 10 minutes and must address the agency’s ability to comply with CALEA’s standards. A copy of the standards is available by contacting the accreditation manager, 2nd Lt. Kevin White, at (703)-488-8004.
Anyone wishing to submit written comments about the Fairfax County Police Department’s ability to comply with re-accreditation standards can e-mail calea@calea.org or send them to the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Inc., 13575 Heathcote Blvd., Suite 320, Gainesville, Calif. 20155.
For event information or to request special accommodations, call (703) 488-8004. Allow two working days in advance of the event so the department can make the necessary arrangements.
