Fire investigators are asking for the public’s help gathering information regarding a house fire on Halloween night in the 1000 block of Bellview Road in McLean.
At approximately 11:25 p.m., units arrived on the scene to find a large, abandoned house partially collapsed with fire through the roof. There were no injuries reported. Damages as a result of the fire were approximately $621,400. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Fire investigators are asking anyone who may have been in the area between 7 p.m. and midnight on Halloween night and noticed anything suspicious to contact the Office of the Fire Marshal. This house was known to be frequented by teenagers and young adults. Parents of older children who may have been in the area on Oct. 31 are asked to check if they have any information.
As part of the investigation. fire investigators are also interested in hearing from anyone in the area during the two weeks leading up to Halloween who noticed any suspicious people, activity, or vehicles. Additionally, any resident in the surrounding area who may have home security video footage from Oct. 17 through Nov. 1 is asked to contact investigators.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Lieutenant Michael Adams with the Office of the Fire Marshal, Fire Investigation Section at (571) 221-1031 or Michael.adams2@fairfaxcounty.gov. Your tips can remain anonymous
