[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
An employee at Patrick Henry Library, 101 Maple Ave., E., told Vienna police on Jan. 13 at 3:29 p.m. about an assault that allegedly occurred after a man entered the library, which in recent weeks has been (like all county-government libraries) closed to the public because of the pandemic situation.
When the employee advised the man the library was closed, the man reportedly began cursing at him and flipped over a table, which struck the employee.
The man then left the library parking lot in a vehicle, police said.
