Fairfax County police responded Dec. 28 to two reported thefts at construction sites just south of Vienna.
During the first incident, reported at 10:38 a.m., someone entered a construction site in the 9400 block of Sprague Avenue, broke into locked construction trailers and stole items, police said.
In the second incident, reported at 11:53 a.m., someone entered a construction site near Hammersmith Lane and Sprague Avenue, broke into locked construction trailers and stole items, authorities said.
