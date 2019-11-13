Several men broke into Tysons Galleria on Nov. 5 at 4:26 a.m. and then broke into the Liljenquist & Beckstead and David Yurman jewelry stores and stole property, Fairfax County police said.
The suspects, described as black, fled and no additional description was provided, police said.
