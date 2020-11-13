The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office is looking for a jogger who approached and exposed himself Thursday to a woman walking in the area of Kincora and Old Forge drives in Sterling.
The victim reported that the man first ran past her, but then she noticed he stopped ahead. As she approached, he began walking next her.
At one point he ran ahead again, turned around, exposed himself and simulated a sexual act, the sheriff's office said.
The victim left the area and contacted authorities.
The suspect was described as Black, 25 to 35 years old, about 5’10” to 5’11” tall, with a slim build. He was wearing a black or gray hoodie, gray jogger style pants, red shoes, and a black neck gaiter with white lines. The case remains under investigation.
