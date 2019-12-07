On Nov. 29 at 2 a.m., police were dispatched to the 2300 block of Richmond Highway for a report of an assault at a hotel.
According to police, officers observed the suspect attempting to flee the location and yelled for him to stop, but he continued walking away. When detained by officers, the suspect actively resisted, police said, and attempted to bite and scratch an officer.
The suspect refused to identify himself, and was booked under the name John Doe, being charged with two counts of assault-and-battery, one count of assault-and-battery on police and one count of grand larceny.
