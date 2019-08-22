A juvenile detention officer in Fairfax County is accused of four felony sex offenses in Loudoun County.
The charges against Clifton Townsend Jr., 60, of Leesburg, aren't associated with his work at the Fairfax County Juvenile Detention Center, according to the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office.
Townsend was taken into custody Monday night after the investigation into allegations of sexual contact in Loudoun County with a juvenile who was known to him, a news release noted.
The age and gender of the juvenile are not being released to protect the identity of the victim.
Townsend is charged with rape, carnal knowledge of a child, and two counts of sodomy. He is currently being held at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center on no bond.
