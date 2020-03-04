A juvenile male scooter rider suffered minor injuries after he struck the side of a vehicle near Tapawingo Road, S.W., and Hunter Court, S.W., on Feb. 23 at 1:30 p.m., Vienna police said.
The accident occurred as the motorist was traveling eastbound on Tapawingo Road and approaching the intersection at Hunter Court, S.W. The scooter rider was entering Tapawingo Road from Hunter Court when he struck the passenger side of the vehicle, police said.
Rescue personnel transported the scooter rider to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.
