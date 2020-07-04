Vienna police officers on June 27 at 3:09 p.m. responded to the report of juveniles on the roof at Marshall Road Elementary School, 730 Marshall Road, S.W.
When the four juveniles refused to come down from the roof, school-security personnel and Vienna police accessed the roof to help the juveniles down.
Police counseled the juveniles about trespassing on school property and released them to the custody of their parents.
