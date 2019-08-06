An employee at Vienna Sunoco, 102 Maple Ave., W., on July 25 told Vienna police that a larceny had occurred on July 23 between 7 and 7:30 p.m.
The employee told police two juveniles had come to the gas station and one of them reportedly stole a JUUL vaping device and some JUUL pods.
Vienna police contacted the juveniles and their parents regarding the theft.
The owner of the business agreed not to pursue charges if the juveniles paid for the items.
The juveniles were banned from the gas station and advised they may be charged if they return to the property, police said.
