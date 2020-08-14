People, people, people: Is it really necessary to leave the car running with the keys in the ignition when you step away from your vehicle?
A number of people thought so, leading to decidedly interesting items reported by the Arlington County Police Department:
• On Aug. 10 at 4:24 p.m., police responded to the 2600 block of Crystal Drive for a report of a stolen vehicle.
According to police, a driver had left his Nissan Maxima unattended while idling, at which time a suspect exited a Chevrolet Cruze and took the vehicle.
During investigation, police located both the Cruze and Maxima in the area of Richmond Highway and South Eads Street. During a traffic stop, the suspect exited the Maxima and attempted to flee. He and several occupants of the Cruze were apprehended following a brief foot pursuit, while another suspect escaped.
Investigation revealed that the Cruze had previously been stolen out of the District of Columbia.
All suspects were juveniles, who are facing charges that include grand larceny auto, hit-and-run and conspiracy to commit a felony.
• On Aug. 12 at 4:12 p.m., police were dispatched to North Henderson Road at North Thomas Street for a report of a stolen vehicle.
According to police, the victim had left the vehicle idling while unattended, during which time it was stolen.
Officers canvassing the area located the vehicle in the vicinity of North Glebe Road and Cathedral Lane and attempted a stop, but the driver refused. A second stop was attempted in the area of Wilson Boulevard and North Monroe Street, during which time the driver drove up on the curb and continued to flee, police said.
According to police, officers lost sight of the vehicle but located it again when the suspect backed into a parking spot in the 3300 block of 2nd Street South. Another attempt to contain the vehicle ended with the driver striking a cruiser. Police deployed “spike strips” in an effort disable the vehicle, which finally was contained.
After what police described as multiple attempts to have the driver exit the vehicle, officers forced entry and took her into custody.
According to police, investigation revealed that the suspect also had struck a parked vehicle in the area of Wilson Boulevard and North Monroe Street.
The suspect – 27-year-old Latia Hill of no fixed address – was arrested and charged with grand larceny/motor-vehicle theft, eluding police and reckless driving. She was held without bond.
