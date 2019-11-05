A woman was getting something out of her car in the 8000 block of Towers Crescent Drive in Tysons on Oct. 26 at 8:44 p.m. when she was approached by a man who displayed a knife, took her purse and ran away, Fairfax County police said.
The suspect was described as black, in his 20s, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 160 pounds and wearing a black jacket and jeans.
