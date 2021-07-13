Police have closed Lake Jackson Drive from Prince William Parkway to Dumfries Road for a barricade situation.
The incident is contained to a home in the 8100 block of Hillcrest Drive in Lake Jackson, Prince William County police said.
"There is no active threat to the community," the department said in a Facebook post.
Police are asking motorists to avoid the area.
