A Lake Ridge couple has been charged with felony child neglect after police say they left their three children home alone for three days.
On May 2, police were called to the 11500 block of Overleigh Drive, where they found a 13-year-old girl, a 15-year-old boy and an 8-year-old boy unsupervised, Prince William police Master Officer Renee Carr said.
At least one of the children was determined to be intoxicated, she said, and officers found alcohol and marijuana throughout the home. While investigating, several juveniles were seen running from the rear of the house.
The children's parents left the kids home alone between April 30 and May 2, Carr said. They were released to a family member.
On May 13 and May 14, police arrested their parents, 36-year-old Orquidea M. Guzman and 40-year-old Carlos Ernesto Romero, with three counts each of felony child neglect, Carr said.
