A Lake Ridge resident suffered serious injuries in a Sunday night fire caused by a space heater.
Fire crews were called to the 12000 block of Purdham Drive off Smoketown Road at 8:35 p.m. where they found that smoke detectors had alerted the occupants to a space heater on fire, Prince William Fire and Rescue Assistant Chief Matt Smolsky said.
One occupant who was injured removing the burning space heater from the house was taken to a nearby hospital, then transferred to the Burn Center at MedStar Washington Hospital Center, Smolsky said. No one else was injured.
The home sustained minimal damage and no one was displaced. The investigation continues.
Prince William County Fire and Rescue reminds residents that if you have a fire in your home, immediately exit and call 911.
Firefighters also remind folks that precautions need to be taken with space heaters, including keeping combustibles at least 36 inches away, making sure pets and children steer clear and ensuring all wiring is intact and safe to use.
"This incident also stresses the importance of working smoke detectors. There is no better device(s) to protect you and your family from fire than working smoke detectors," the agency said in a news release.
