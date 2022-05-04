Fire investigators have determined that a failure of a lithium-ion battery pack during charging caused a Tuesday afternoon fire that left millions in damages to a Leesburg area home.
About 12:30 p.m., a homeowner called 911 reporting a fire in their outbuilding on Woodburn Road. Fire crews arrived to find a large 40 x 40-foot outbuilding heavily involved, Loudoun County fire and rescue said in a news release.
There are no hydrants in that area of Leesburg, so additional tankers were requested to supply water to the scene. Crews deployed were eventually able to extinguish the shed fire and fire that had spread to nearby trees and brush.
There were no injuries.
The fire marshal's office determined the fire to be accidental, cause by a lithium ion battery pack. Damages were estimated to be $5 million.
Within the past year, Loudoun County has investigated seven fires tied to charging lithium batteries with more than $6.8 million in damages, the release said.
Loudoun County Fire and Rescue urges residents to help prevent similar fires by:
- Always keeping batteries, charging cords, and charging devices clear of flammable or combustible materials.
- Monitoring any battery or device that is being charged during the entire charging cycle.
- Stopping use of batteries immediately if you notice an odd odor, change in color or shape, excessive heat from the battery when in use or charging, leaks, or odd noises. If it is safe to do so, move the device away from anything that can catch fire or relocate the device outside the home and call 911.
- Always following the manufacturer’s instructions, and only using the battery and charging cord that is designed for the device.
- Ensuring all cords and wires are not damaged or worn.
