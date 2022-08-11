A 93-year-old Leesburg man died Monday from injuries he suffered in an Aug. 4 crash in Ashburn.
The single-vehicle accident happened about 12:30 p.m. at Landsdowne Woods and Slatestone Court when the driver ran off the road, striking an embankment and a fallen tree, the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said.
The driver and a passenger were both taken to area hospitals. The sheriff's office was notified Monday that the driver, 93-year-old Siegfried H. Lehnigk, had died from his injuries.
