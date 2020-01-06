On Dec. 30 at 11:19 a.m., police responded to a reported bank robbery in the 2200 block of Wilson Boulevard.
According to police, the suspect entered the bank, passed a note to the teller implying he had a weapon and demanding money, then fled the scene after receiving an undisclosed amount of cash.
Officers located the suspect – 42-year-old Derrick Graham of no fixed address – on the platform of the Clarendon Metro station. He was charged with robbery and was held without bond.
