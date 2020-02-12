The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two armed robberies this week, one in Aldie and the other in Sterling.
The first happened Monday about 1 p.m. at the High-Up Food Mart in Sterling Park Mall.
The sheriff's office says the robber walked in, brandished a firearm and took money from the register before fleeing.
No injuries were reported.
The robber was white or possibly Hispanic, and had his face concealed with a mask and sunglasses. He was wearing a dark gray hooded jacket with the hood pulled up and was said to be approximately 5’7” tall.
Deputies established a perimeter and searched the area but did not locate the suspect.
The second robbery happened Tuesday about 6:45 p.m. in the Aldie area.
The victim was sitting in his car at Everfield Drive and Lavender Valley Court a man approached and asked if he had any jumper cables.
The man then brandished a firearm and struck the victim with his hand. A second suspect entered the passenger side of the victim’s vehicle and stole electronics and a small amount of cash from the car.
Both suspects were described as Hispanic males and were said to be in their 20s.
The first suspect was further described as being 5’10” tall and was wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt and dark gloves at the time of the incident. The second suspect who entered the passenger side of the vehicle was wearing a red jacket and dark-colored gloves.
The suspects ran to a nearby vehicle, described as a dark-colored sedan, driven by a third unknown suspect. The suspects fled the scene traveling towards Route 50.
Anyone with any information about either case is asked to contact Detective C. Pickrell of the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 703-777-1021. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are asked to call Loudoun Crime Solvers at 703-777-1919 or submit a tip through the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office app. The Loudoun Sheriff app is available on the iTunes App Store and Google Play.
