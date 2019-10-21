The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office has released a composite sketch of a suspect in an assault and robbery that occurred last week in Sterling.
The victim reported he was walking in the 200 block of Fletcher Road around 10 p.m. on October 13 when he was assaulted and robbed by four unknown males. One suspect brandished a firearm towards the victim and took money from him. The victim sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries during the assault.
As part of the investigation, Detectives with the LCSO were able to work with the victim to develop a composite sketch of one of the suspects. The suspect is described as a black male who was wearing a black bandana, a grey hooded sweatshirt, grey jogger-style pants and Gucci slide sandals at the time of the incident.
The other three suspects were described as Hispanic males. One of the suspects was described as wearing a blue shirt and black shorts, the second suspect was described as wearing a white shirt and green shorts, and the third suspect was wearing a red shirt and black shorts. Deputies searched the area but were unable to locate the suspects.
Anyone with any information regarding his possible identity is asked to contact Detective S. Coderre with the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office at 703-777-1021. You may also submit a tip through the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office app. The Loudoun Sheriff app is available on the iTunes App Store and Google Play.
