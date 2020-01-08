The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Tuesday morning armed robbery at a Sterling 7-Eleven.
Around 4:10 a.m., two men entered the 7-Eleven in the 700 block of W. Church Road and approached the clerk. One robber displayed a firearm and demanded cash, the sheriff's office said in a news release. The suspects left the store with an undisclosed amount of money and fled the area on foot.
The robbers are both described as light-skinned, wearing black jackets, dark-colored pants, and were concealing their faces. One suspect was wearing checkerboard style Vans shoes.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Detective R. Reed at 703-777-1021. You may also submit a tip through the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office app. The Loudoun Sheriff app is available on the iTunes App Store and Google Play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.