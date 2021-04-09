The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported sexual assault Thursday night near Junction Plaza in Ashburn
Deputies were called to the Lansdowne Campus of Inova Loudoun Hospital around 1:40 a.m. Friday after the victim arrived at the hospital, the sheriff's office said in a news release.
The woman reported that Thursday evening she was walking home from Junction Plaza when she was grabbed and sexually assaulted by an unknown male near Claiborne Parkway and Marshfield Drive. The suspect was described as white, about 6 feet tall and thin, the sheriff's office said.
Deputies canvassed the area during the overnight and detectives are reviewing surveillance video in the area.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Detective A. Raughley of the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit at 703-777-1021. You may also submit a tip through the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office app. The Loudoun Sheriff app is available on the iTunes App Store and Google Play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.