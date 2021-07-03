The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Saturday morning homicide at a home in the Stoneleigh neighborhood in the Round Hill area.
Deputies responded to a home in the 17800 block of Stoneleigh Drive around 10 a.m. July 3 for a reported stabbing. The incident appears isolated to the home and there is no indication of any threat to the community, the sheriff's office said in a news release.
Residents in the area can expect an increased law enforcement presence as the investigation continues.
More details will be released as they become available.
