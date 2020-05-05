The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating shots fired Monday evening in the area of Broad Vista Terrace and Bles Park Drive in Ashburn.
Deputies were called to the area shortly after 8 p.m. after receiving multiple reports of gunfire in the area. Additional witnesses reported a person in a dark-colored SUV discharging a firearm from the vehicle, the sheriff's office said in a news release. The SUV left the scene and no injuries were reported.
The circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Detective S. Coderre of the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 703-777-1021. You may also submit a tip through the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office app. The Loudoun Sheriff app is available on the iTunes App Store and Google Play.
