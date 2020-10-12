The postmaster at the Vienna Post Office, 200 Lawyers Road, N.W., told Vienna police that, sometime between Sept. 30 at 5 p.m. and Oct. 1 at 10 a.m., someone had pried open the mail-collection box on the traffic island at Church Street and Lawyers Road and stolen the mail.
This case is being investigated by the postal inspector, Vienna police said.
