A Herndon-area man is accused of killing his mother early Saturday, according to Fairfax County police.
Eric Turcios, 28, has been charged with murder in the death of 53-year-old Blanca Turcious.
Officers responded to a reported disturbance in a home in the 12800 block of Lady Fairfax Circle after 3 a.m. when they found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body, according to a police statement.
Blanca Turcious died at the scene. A preliminary investigation identified her son as the shooter, police said. Eric Turcios surrendered to Prince William County police a short time later. "A firearm, believed to be involved, was recovered at the time of his arrest," according to Fairfax police.
Turcious also faces a charge of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He is being held without bond.
"Detectives are continuing their investigation into the events leading up to the shooting," police said. "The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy to confirm the cause and manner of death."
Victim specialists from our Major Crimes Bureau’s Victim Services Division have been assigned to ensure that the victim’s family receives appropriate resources.
Anyone with information about this event can contact the Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800, option 4.
This is the 1st homicide year to date in Fairfax County.
