A Fairfax man is facing charges following a barricade early Monday morning on the Fairfax County Parkway at Lee Highway.
Shortly before midnight, an officer saw a man driving a 2010 Ford F-150 over the speed limit and conducted a traffic stop. The officer smelled an odor of an alcoholic beverage and noticed signs of impairment, police said in a news release.
Donald Collins, 41, refused direction to exit his car when told he was under arrest, the release said.
Patrol officers contained the scene and closed affected portions of the roadways. After Collins indicated he may be armed, tactical officers responded.
After over two hours of negotiations, Collins was safely taken into custody. He was charged with driving while intoxicated, refusal of DWI testing, and obstruction of justice, the release said.
