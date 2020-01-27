A man staying at Embassy Suites, 8517 Leesburg Pike in Tysons, told Fairfax County police on Jan. 19 at 11 a.m. that he accidently had discharged a firearm inside his hotel room.
No one was injured during the incident, and police found the bullet inside a wall.
Police arrested Brendan Steuble, 50, of Great Falls, and authorities have charged him with reckless handling of a firearm, discharging a firearm within a building and being drunk in public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.