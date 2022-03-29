Police have charged a 23-year-old Manassas Park man with indecent exposure for a February incident at the Manassas Mall Macy's.
Officers were called to the mall on Sudley Road about 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 7, where an employee reported seeing a man enter an open storage area at the rear of the store. A short time later, the employee went to the storage area and saw the man exposing himself and making inappropriate gestures. The employee confronted the man, then contacted police.
The next day, officers obtained warrants charging Pablo Lauro Hernandez of Polk Drive with indecent exposure and obscene sexual display, Carr said, but were unable to find him. On Friday, police located and arrested him. Hernandez was released on a court summons.
