A 22-year-old Alexandria man has been charged with reckless handling of a firearm after he shot himself in the leg Tuesday outside Manassas Mall.
Police were called to the mall at 8300 Sudley Road about 6:30 p.m. after a witness reporting hearing a gunshot and seeing someone who appeared to be injured flee in a car, police said.
Officers later learned that a 22-year-old man was handling a firearm as he exited his vehicle and it discharged, leaving him with a gunshot wound to the leg, Prince William County police Master Officer Renee Carr said.
Another occupant of the car immediately drove the man to an area hospital. No property damage or additional injuries were reported.
Da’Juan Marquette Bellfield of Shadwell Court in Alexandria was charged with reckless handling of a firearm and released on a summons to appear in court, Carr said.
