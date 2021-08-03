A Washington man faces several charges after leading state police on two pursuits in a stolen Mercedes on Monday afternoon.
The incident began at 12:42 p.m. when a trooper alerted to a vehicle that had been reported stolen out of Mt. Rainier, Md. The 2015 Mercedes sedan was traveling south on Interstate 95 near Route 234 in Dumfries when the trooper activated his lights and siren to initiate a traffic stop. The Mercedes refused to stop and sped away at a high rate of speed, state police spokeswoman Corinne Geller said. A short pursuit was initiated, as the trooper lost sight of the vehicle in traffic on Route 234 and discontinued the pursuit.
About 20 minutes later, another state trooper spotted the stolen Mercedes on Route 1 in Fairfax County. That trooper activated his lights and siren but again the Mercedes sped away at a high rate of speed, Geller said.
A pursuit was initiated with the Mercedes getting onto I-95 north and then east I-495. The Mercedes pulled onto the right shoulder in an attempt to pass a vehicle, but the driver lost control and the sedan struck the Jersey barrier, Geller said. The Mercedes continued on at a high rate of speed and exited onto South Van Dorn Street. While taking the exit ramp, the sedan ran off the right side of the road, struck a sign and crashed into a ditch, Geller said. The driver then fled on foot.
A short time later, state police located the driver near an apartment complex and took him into custody without further incident, Geller said.
Corey D. Whittaco, 18, has been charged with one felony count of eluding police, auto theft, one misdemeanor count of hit-and-run, giving a false ID to law enforcement, driving without a valid license and reckless driving, Geller said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.