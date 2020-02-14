Vienna police dispatched officers to Niblick Drive, S.E., on Feb. 1 at 11:08 p.m. after receiving a report of a domestic assault. Residents at the house told police their adult son had begun assaulting his father.
During the alleged assault, the mother ran to her bedroom to call the police. The son reportedly busted through the bedroom door, grabbed the phone and threw it, preventing his mother from calling for help, police said. The son then left the home.
A few hours later, officers located the son after he returned to the residence. Police arrested the 26- year-old man and transported him to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center, where authorities charged him with domestic assault, destruction of property and preventing another from summoning police.
Authorities also served the man with a protective order.
