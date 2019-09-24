A man living in the 600 block of Upham Place, N.W., told Vienna police on Sept. 13 at 8:39 p.m. that his daughter’s boyfriend was acting disorderly in the house by destroying property and assaulting members of the family.
When officers located the man in front of the residence, he was extremely agitated and yelling. Upon interacting with the man, officers detected signs of impairment.
The complainant did not wish to pursue charges for the assault or destruction of property. Rescue personnel evaluated the man’s two daughters for injuries, but both declined to be transported to a medical facility.
Police arrested the suspect, a 24-year-old Vienna man and transported him to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center, where authorities charged him with being drunk in public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.