A Vienna police officer on Dec. 14 at 1:21 a.m. observed a vehicle being driven at a high rate of speed near Chain Bridge Road and Horseshoe Drive in the Vienna area and initiated a traffic stop.
Upon interacting with the driver, the officer detected signs of impairment. The driver allegedly failed to complete a series of field-sobriety tests successfully and police arrested him.
Police transported the 42-year-old Annandale man to Vienna Police Headquarters and offered him the opportunity to provide a sample of his breath for analysis, but he failed to do so, police said.
Police transported the man to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center, where authorities charged him with driving while intoxicated, reckless driving and refusing a breath test. Authorities held him on a $3,500 secured bond.
