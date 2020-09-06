An employee at doctor’s office at 302 Maple Ave., W., told Vienna police on Sept. 3 at 12:27 p.m. that a man had come into the office without a mask and staff repeatedly had to ask him to leave.
Officers located the man inside the Burke & Herbert Bank.
The doctor’s office banned the man and police told him he may be arrested if he returns there. The bank manager also asked the man to leave the bank, but did not permanently ban him, police said.
