Staff at the Vienna Community Center told Vienna police on May 15 at 9:20 a.m. that a man in the parking lot was acting suspiciously around the town employees and had made a threatening gesture toward some of them.
The center’s staff have had numerous previous encounters with the man, police said. Officers located the man and served him with a notice of trespass from the community center.
Police advised the man that he would be arrested if he returned to the community center’s property.
