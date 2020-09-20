Fork food silverware restaurant cafeteria lunchroom pixabay

An employee at Peking Express, 103 Center St., N., told Vienna police on Sept. 17 at 3:37 p.m. that a man had been coming into the restaurant for a year and acting disorderly toward the employees.

The man’s behaviors reportedly were recently becoming more aggressive, police said.

Officers located the man in another business. The restaurant employee issued a trespass notice to the individual, and police advised him that he may be arrested if he returns.

 

