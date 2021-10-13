Detectives last week charged a 22-year-old man in connection with two business burglaries in the Southbridge area in June.
Gabriel Armani Cobb, 22, of no fixed address, was arrested Oct. 5 on unrelated charges following a home burglary and foot chase on Briarwood Drive in the Dumfries area. In that case, officers were called to a burglary at 12:20 a.m. and saw two men matching the suspect descriptions walking in the area, Carr said.
The two broke into the house through a window and began removing property and putting it in a car parked nearby, Carr said.
At one point, one of the men attempted to get into another parked car, which activated nearby motion lights prompting a neighbor to call police.
When confronted by police, one of the men was taken into custody and the other ran away, but was soon caught by officers, Carr said.
Brian Laray Proctor, 20, of Briarwood Drive, was charged with conspiracy to commit burglary while Cobb was charged with burglary, tampering with an auto, and conspiracy to commit burglary, Carr said.
During that investigation, detectives discovered Cobb was responsible for two June 22 burglaries, one at Pizza Boli’s at 17197 Wayside Drive and the other at Queenly Nails at 17189 Wayside Drive, Carr said.
Cobb was charged with two counts of burglary, petit larceny, and two counts of conspiracy to commit larceny in those cases, Carr said. He was held without bond at the Prince William-Manassas regional jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.