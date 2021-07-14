A 31-year-old Lake Jackson-area man faces multiple charges after an all-day standoff with police at his home.
The incident began at 8:34 a.m. Tuesday when a 64-year-old woman called police reporting she had been assaulted by a family member at their home in the 8100 block of Hillcrest Drive.
When the victim attempted to contact the police, the suspect grabbed her phone and prevented her from leaving the room, Prince William County police Master Officer Renee Carr said. At some point, the victim was able to take her phone before fleeing into another room where she contacted police.
As she was locked in a second room, the suspect threatened to burn down the house and shoot the victim, Carr said.
When officers arrived, the man refused to come outside. Eventually, the victim was assisted out of the house by police and taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Late in the afternoon, the suspect, identified as Eric Alan Geserick, was taken into custody without further incident, Carr said.
Geserick has been charged with abduction, threats to bomb, domestic assault & battery, and preventing the summoning of law enforcement, Carr said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.