A 59-year-old man faces indecent exposure charges after police say he partially removed his pants Sunday evening at the Red Roof Inn outside Manassas.
Officers were called to the hotel on Automotive Drive at 6 p.m., where the manager reported the man entered the lobby, walked around, partially removed his pants and made inappropriate gestures.
Officers arrived to find the man still at the hotel, Prince William police spokeswoman Renee Carr said.
"Officers determined that the accused was under the influence of alcohol and detained him," Carr said. He was also found in possession of narcotics, she said.
Allen Oliver Douglas of Fairmont Avenue in Manassas, was charged with indecent exposure, intoxicated in public and possession of a scheduled drug, Carr said.
