Vienna police officers on July 24 at 3:30 p.m. responded to a report of a suspicious person at the 7-Eleven store at 537 Maple Ave., W. Police identified the man and discovered Fairfax County police had an active warrant for him.
As the officers were taking the man into custody to serve the warrant, the man allegedly began to resist arrest and struck one of the officers.
Police transported the 39-year-old man, of no fixed address, to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center, where authorities served the suspect with a warrant charging him with failure to comply with a supervised-release program. Authorities also charged him with obstruction of justice and
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.