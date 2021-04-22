Police have charged a 20-year-old man after assaults on two women walking in Bristow this month.
The latest incident happened about 1:40 p.m. Wednesday as a 55-year-old woman was walking her dog in the area of Tartan Hills Parkway and Correen Hills Drive.
She told police a man approached from the opposite direction. When the victim turned, facing away from the sidewalk to tend to her dog, the man struck her and made "a brief comment" before continuing to run on the sidewalk, Prince William County police Master Officer Renee Carr said.
The victim contacted the police upon completing her walk. While investigating, officers were notified of a second assault in the same area on April 17.
In that case, a 62-year-old woman who was out walking and a man assaulted her in a similar way, Carr said.
Police identified the suspect as Kevin Trayvone Martin, 20, of Ballagan Court in Bristow and charged him Thursday with two counts of assault, Carr said.
He was released on a summons to appear in court June 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.