Police say a 19-year-old Bristow resident was arrested Friday evening at Patriot High School after officers found him in possession of a weapon and marijuana.
Officers working an after-school event at the school at 10504 Kettle Run Road in Nokesville were notified by school security about a person with a gun in the bathroom about 8:15 p.m.
With the assistance of school security, officers located the individual, who initially stated the weapon was in his vehicle in the parking lot, Prince William County police spokeswoman Renee Carr said.
Officers and school security escorted the man to his vehicle and, once there, he stated the weapon was actually on his person.
The officers recovered and took possession of the weapon. The weapon was not fired or brandished towards anyone.
Justin Michael Guerin of the 8800 block of Benchmark Lane faces charges of possession of a weapon on school grounds and possession of marijuana, Carr said.
