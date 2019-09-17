A Sterling man is in custody after, authorities say, he forcibly entered Park View High School shortly before 2:30 a.m. Monday. No one was inside the school at the time.
Gabriel D. Brow, 40, was charged with burglary, trespassing, and destruction of property, the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
Deputies were called to the 400 block of W. Laurel Avenue in Sterling by school security. The suspect could be seen on surveillance video damaging an exterior door to gain entry and heading towards the teacher’s lounge inside the school, the release said.
The suspect was taken into custody without incident and the school searched. No other subjects were located and nothing suspicious was observed.
The suspect was being held at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center "pending a bond review when he is sober," the release said.
