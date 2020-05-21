A woman at the Vienna Wolf Trap Hotel, 430 Maple Ave., W., told Vienna police that on May 10 between 10 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. she and her boyfriend had been involved in an argument that escalated when he allegedly physically assaulted her.
The boyfriend then reportedly took the complainant’s car without permission and left the area. Vienna police obtained two warrants for the man, charging him with felony vehicle theft and misdemeanor domestic assault. Authorities also issued an emergency protective order against him.
Prince William County police on May 11 located the vehicle, arrested the man and served him with the warrants.
