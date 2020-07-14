Vienna police officers on July 4 at 2:23 a.m. responded to the report of one vehicle striking another that was legally parked in the 600 block of Kingsley Road, S.W.
Upon interacting with the driver, police detected signs of impairment. Police arrested the driver after he failed to complete a series of field-sobriety tests.
Police transported the 56-year-old Adelphi, Md., man to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center, where he provided a sample of his breath for analysis. Authorities later charged him with driving while intoxicated.
